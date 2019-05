By | Published: 9:09 pm

Nizamabad: An infant died here on Saturday after being administered vaccine at Anganwadi centre in Ashoknagar colony of Kamareddy district.

According to the infant’s parents, Uma and Saikumar, the baby fell unconscious after administering the vaccination. Later the couple shifted her to a private nursing home where the doctors declared her brought dead. The couple and their relatives staged a dharna and demanded the officials to take action against those responsible.