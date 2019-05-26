Infant dies in road mishap in Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Kamareddy: A four-month-old baby girl was killed and her parents were injured in a road mishap on NH-44 at Sadashiva Nagar Mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district on Sunday. According to police, the accident took place when an autorickshaw, ahead of the motorcycle the family was travelling on, stopped suddenly on the road.

Akula Praveen, who was riding the bike, could not stop in time and rammed the auto from behind. Praveen and his wife Swapna sustained injuries. The family belonged to Adloor Yellareddy village of Kamareddy Mandal and were on their way to attend a function at Gandhari mandal headquarters. The couple alleged that the mishap occurred due to the auto driver’s negligence. Sadasiva Nagar police who rushed to the spot arrested the auto driver and registered a case.