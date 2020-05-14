Infant goes missing in Chaderghat

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A 18-months-old boy who was sleeping beside his mother at Chaderghat went missing on Wednesday morning.

The missing infant was identified as Mohd Shadullah, son of Roshini alias Rohini and Mohd Aslam, both labourers and pavement dwellers.

According to the police, after having dinner on Tuesday, Roshini made Shadullah sleep beside her on the pavement near Hotel Niagara, Chaderghat. When she woke up on Wednesday, she realised he was missing. She approached the Chaderghat police and lodged a complaint.

“We have formed a team and examining the footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings and the roads leading to the spot,” officials said adding that they were yet to get clues in the case.

