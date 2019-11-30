Infant kidnap: Khammam cops release photos of accused, seek information

By | Published: 12:50 am

Khammam: The police on Friday released photographs of the suspects in the recent infant kidnap case and appealed to the public to give information to the police on the suspects.

A 16-day-old baby girl was allegedly kidnapped from the Maternal and Child Health Centre at the District General Hospital on Nov 26. An unidentified woman took the child away by tricking her mother Ramadevi on the pretext of feeding the child.

The police who had gone through CCTV footage zeroed in on the suspects, a woman and her accomplices.

Khammam ACP PV Ganesh said investigation was being carried out with three special teams, She Teams and Cyber Crime teams. The accused were found travelling on a blue pulsar. He said those giving information about the accused would be rewarded. The information could be passed on to Inspector of Police (CI) Khammam Two town on his mobile number: 9440904888 or 7901141208.

