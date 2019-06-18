Infant kidnaped from Armoor in Nizamabad

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Nizamabad: Unidentified persons kidnapped a 15-day-old baby girl while she was sleeping with her mother in front of their house on Monday night.

Sumalatha is resident of Perkit village of Armoor mandal in Nizamabad district, 15 days ago she gave birth to girl. On Monday night she slept along her daughter, in front of their house, when unknown kidnaped the infant. Sumalatha and her husband filed a complaint with the Armoor police, who have formed special teams to trace the baby.

Meanwhile, police came across a person who was trying to sell a baby girl in Jagitiyal. They are invstigating, if the baby was Sumalatha’s and may conduct a DNA test to ascertain the same.