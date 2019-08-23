Infant kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested a man on charges of kidnapping and raping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at Gagan Pahad village in Shamshabad, here on Friday.

The suspect Ranjith Singh and the victim both belonged to the same neighbourhood and the suspect was known to her parents.

According to the police, Singh, a native of Bihar, allegedly kidnapped the toddler while she was playing in front her house around 7.20 pm on Thursday. The parents, both construction workers, who realised she was missing searched for her at all possible places in the surroundings, but in vain.

Based on a complaint from the toddler’s family, the RGIA police booked a case of kidnap and took up investigation. While the search was on, the offender brought her back and dropped her near the house around 4 am in the morning on Friday.

Following suspicion, the police detained Singh and he confessed to sexually exploiting the infant. The police added sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act to the case and are investigating.

While the toddler was sent to the hospital for a medical examination, the suspect was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.