Infant killed and eight injured in road accident in Suryapet

By | Published: 11:43 am

Suryapet: A 13month-old boy died on the spot and eight persons were injured in a road accident at Bandameedi Chandupatla of Chivvemla mandal in the district in the intervening hours of Wednesday-Thursday.

The road accident has taken place at 1 am when a car in which the victims were traveling, collided with a DCM truck, coming in opposite direction on Suryapet-Khammam road near Bandamemeedi Chandupatla village. A 13 month-old boy died on the spot and another eight persons were received injuries in the road mishap. They were natives of Ramapur tahnda in the district and residing in Hyderabad in the search of livelihood. They started to their native place in a car to attend funeral rites of their relatives and met the accident on the way.

The injured have been shifted to area hospital at Suryapet. More details about the victims were yet to be known.

