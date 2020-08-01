Infant of migrant couple kidnapped in Kamareddy

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Kamareddy: Unidentified persons were suspected to have taken away a two-month-old infant from a tent belonging to a migrant couple in Jangampally village of Kamareddy district on Friday morning. But the matter was reported to the police on Saturday only.

Santhosh and Pooja, hailing from North India, sell ayurvedic medicine in villages and live in temporary tents erected on roadsides. A few days ago, they came to Jangampally village of Bhiknoor mandal in Kamareddy district. They have three children. On Friday morning, the couple noticed that their two-month-old son was missing. On the advice of the villagers, they lodged a complaint in Bhiknoor police station.

Santhosh expressed the doubt that on Thursday night a couple came to their tent to purchase some ayuredic medicine and played with their son. They watched a movie on their mobile till late in the night and slept. Next day morning, they found their infant missing. Bhiknoor SI Naveen Kumar registered a kidnap case and is conducting an enquiry into the incident.

