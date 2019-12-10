Infant rape: Warangal Police to move SC against reducing death sentence

By | Published: 12:57 am

Warangal Urban: Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder on Monday announced that they would file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against High Court order to reduce the death sentence of Polepaka Praveen (26), who was convicted by a fast-track court in rape and murder case of a nine-month-old girl, to life-term.

While upholding the conviction of a special POCSO court in Warangal in the rape and murder case of the baby girl, a division bench of the High Court reduced the death sentence to life imprisonment with a rider that the convict shall not be granted any remission and released till his last breath.

The baby, who was asleep with her mother on the terrace of the house, was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered by Praveen, a resident of Vasanthapur village of Shayampet mandal in Warangal Rural district, in the early hours of June 19.

Following this, the Hanamkonda police registered a case and the then ACP Ch Sridhar investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet in just 21 days after the incident. The police arrested him on the same day as he was handed over to them by locals. Based on the evidence produced by the police, the judge pronounced the death sentence to the accused.

