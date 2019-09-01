Infectious spirit of the Janpada Jatara

By | Published: 9:18 pm

They came from different parts of the State. They danced, they sang and came up with a myriad and colourful presentations, the folk artists made Ravindra Bharathi resonate with their performances.

Organised by Department of Language and Culture, the ‘Janpada Jatara’ brought a rich and vivid compilation of folk art forms to the heart of the city. Clad in traditional attire, the artistes one after another made presentations that are rare and less appreciated these days.

There were throbbing beats and rhythmic steps from Dappu artists and there were brightly painted ‘Puli Veshalu’. Also adding joy to the event were artistes from ‘Budabukkala’ , ‘Kati Papalu’, beats of ‘Rajanna dolu’, ‘Nandi kola’ and ‘Oggu dolu’.

For the city dwellers who rarely get to watch and listen to so many folk forms at one place, ‘Janapada Jatra’ offered an opportunity to enjoy and appreciate the artistes and their indefatigable efforts to keep the art forms alive.