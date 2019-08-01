Infighting to the fore in Vizag TDP

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:19 pm

Visakhapatnam: Infighting in Telugu Desam Party has come to the fore after two city MLAs chose to address a media conference in a private hotel instead of at the city party office.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) talked to reporters in a city hotel on Thursday, complaining against the District Collector’s unresponsive attitude, discontinuing of Anna canteens, shortage of sand and reopening of toll gate and collecting fee without reason.

Ramakrishna Babu expressed unhappiness that the officials at the Collectorate were not responding to his pleas on public issues and he had even informed this to AP Assembly Speaker.

Ganababu was concerned over the closure of Anna canteens overnight, causing severe inconvenience to the starving poor.

Meanwhile, the supporters of city TDP president Dr. SA Rahman criticised the MLAs for talking to the media without the president’s presence. They also found fault with them for organising the meet in a city hotel in preference to the palatial party office built with crores of rupees, which only spoke of their disrespect to the party.

Another legislator and former city president, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of Visakhapatnam South, had in the past openly announced that he would not enter the city party office as long as Dr. Rahman was president. This was perhaps why the press meet was conducted at a city hotel, but still Ganesh Kumar did not turn up which only exposed the lack of unity among the leaders at a time the ruling YSR Congress Party was going from strength to strength, party workers lament.

