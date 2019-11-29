Infinio bags 17 medals in British Open

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:18 pm

Hyderabad:Infinio Taekwondo World, Banjara Hills reaped rich in the recently-concluded British Open Taekwondo Championship in Manchester by winning a total of 17 medals in three events. Abdul Khaleel led the show by winning a total of three gold medals (Poomsae, Poomsae Kyorugi, Speed Kicking) and one silver medal (Kyorugi). A total of 620 participants from 22 countries participated in the event. The team was led by M Jayanth Reddy, 8th Dan while Ashish Taneja was the coach and Akshay Saxena was the manager.

Infinio’s results: Gold: Abdul Khaleel (Poomsae, Speed Kicking, Poomsae Kyorugi); Poomsae Kyorugi: Srinivas, Iqbal, Deepak, Mounica, Myra, Azhar, Raees, Naeem, Sandhya.

Silver: Abdul Khaleel (Kyorugi); Mounica (Kyorugi); Myra (Kyorugi); Myra (Poomsae); Naeem (Kyorugi); Sandhya 9Kyorugi); Sandhya (Speed kicking).Bronze: Srinivas (Speed Kicking); Iqbal 9Speed Kicking, Kyorugi); Azhar (Speed Kicking; Kyorugi); Sandhya (Poomsae).

