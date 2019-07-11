‘Inflow of funds to organisations linked to FETO should be scrutinised’

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Consul General of Republic of Turkey Adnan Altay Altinors said that the inflow of funds to the organizations affiliated to Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETO) need to be scrutinized carefully by the relevant Indian authorities. FETO had attempted to carry out a coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016 but it was foiled.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Adnan said FETO was maintaining its activities in India and Hyderabad through its affiliated organizations. This included Iqbalia International School and Iqbalia Junior College in Hyderabad, which were providing academic and financial help apart from brainwashing young minds, he alleged.

The Turkish Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry was claiming itself as a business partner and a trade bridge between Turkey and India. Indialogue Foundation was claiming to be an international dialogue and peace organizations and was hosting and supporting events on various themes, Adnan said, adding that there were a number of FETO affiliated companies in Hyderabad as well. It was striking that the top management of these affiliates were almost the same, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .