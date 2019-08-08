Inflows increase to projects in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:32 am

Nalgonda: The projects and reservoirs in the district have started receiving inflow following good rains in the upper areas. At 1 pm, inflow into major irrigation project Nagarjuna Sagar Project increased to 69,244 cusecs and outflow was 1825 cuecs. The present level of water in the project was 511.2 feet as against Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet. Out of gross storage capacity of 312.045 tmc of the water, 133 tmc of water was available in the project.

Inflow of 1400 cusecs was continuing to medium irrigation project Musi project in the district and present water level was 525.0 feet as against 645 feet of full capacity level. About 0.92 tmc of water was available in the project as against total storage capacity of 4.4 tmcs. No outflow of water from the project. There was 30,000 acres of ayacut in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts under Musi Project.

Tanks overflow

The water level in minor irrigation project Shaligowram reservoir was also touched 18 feet as against full reservoir level of 21 feet. The reservoir had nearly 10,000 acres of ayacut. Several village tanks, which have linked with Musi flow, tanks have filled with water in the district. Village tanks of Kothapally and other villages in Shaligowraram project were also overflowing from today morning.

Water was released to right canal from Nagarjuna Sagar project for drinking water purpose of Andhra Pradesh state.

Macharla MLA of Andhra Pradesh Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy formally released water to right canal by pressing a switch in control board. According to the officials of the project, total 10 tmc of water would be released to right canal in the next 20 days for drinking water needs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .