Inflows into Medigadda likely to rise

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Inflows into Medigadda barrage are likely to rise in the next 24 hours consequent to heavy rains in the catchment of Wardha and Wainganga in Maharashtra.

Pranahita which has been major source of inflows for the Medigadda Barrage begins at the confluence of Wardha and Wainganga. The KLIS officials said that the inflows from Pranahita had come down to 5400 cusecs in the day.

Only four of the eleven pumping units at kannepalli are in operation in the day. Other pumping units are being readied for resuming operations once the flood flow from the river adds to its inflows.

Present level in Medigadda is being maintained at 94.90 metres as against the Full Reservoir Level ( FRL ) and the storage was put at 4.44 tmc. At Annaram barrage, three of its pumping units are running conveying 9000 cusecs of water into the upstream Sundilla barrage. Annaram barraging in holding a storage of eight tmc as against its gross capacity of 10.87 tmc.

Sundilla barrage, where the works are on for the wet run of its pumping unit no -1 in the next 48 hours, had 3.74 tmc of water as its present storage. The water level in the barrage touched 125.95 tmc as against its FRL of 130 mteres.