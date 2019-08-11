Inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar Project, Srisailam and Jurala on the rise

By | Published: 1:48 pm 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: Krishna river is in spate. The inflows into Priyadarshini Jurala, Nagarjuna Sagar Project, Srisailam and Jurala are on the rise. So in the case with their discharges. Flood alert has been sounded in the low-lying areas prone to inundation all along the river course.

The inflows into the Nagarjuna Sagar project are over 7.55 lakh cusecs, as per the flood bulletin issued at 12 noon. The inflows into Srisailam and Jurala are 6.60 lakh cusecs and 8.05 lakh cusecs respectively.

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project, which is receiving close to 3 tmc of water per hour, expected to be full to its Full Reservoir Level (FRL )of 590 ft in the next 48 hours.

Water was released to the Nagarjuna Sagar Left canal and right canal commencing the Kharif schedule in the project ayacut of 23 lakh acres spread over both the states.

