Inflows to Almatti raise hopes of late kharif

Hyderabad: With Karnataka’s Almatti project receiving heavy inflows for the past two days, hopes of a late kharif have revived under Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar — common projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Almatti project can hold gross storage of 123 tmc if the water level was built up to the FRL of 519.6 m and its inflows are in the order of 1.06 lakh cusecs on Friday. The live storage in the project, which was only 45.5 tmc on July 9, improved to 71.39 tmc by Friday evening.

The project is expected to surplus in less than a week if it continued to receive the same volume of inflows. The project witnessed a rapid rise in the flood flow following heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats. The irrigation authorities are expected to release water from Almatti to Narayanpur dam soon to resume power generation.

The Narayanpur dam started receiving inflows from local streams. So is the case with Tungabhadra project. Once the projects in Karnataka are full, it may not require a long wait for Jurala and Srisailam projects to get the first inflow of the year.

The Godavari also started receiving first flood flow of the year in the upper reaches of Kaleshwaram, but its tributary, Pranahita, continued to make a significant contribution to the storage at Medigadda, from where water was being lifted to Annaram barrage. Inflows to the Sriram Sagar project in the Godavari basin and Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar in the Krishna basin are almost nil.

