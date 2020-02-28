Influencer almost dies in crazy stunt

By | Published: 6:23 pm 6:29 pm

TikTok influencer Jason Clark has shared an Instagram post in which he described his near-death experience while swimming under a sheet of ice for a TikTok stunt. Clark — whose TikTok page @jasontodolist has over 400,000 followers — posted the hair-raising video which shows him attempting to swim from one point to another under a frozen lake.

However, the stunt quickly turned out to be a bad decision as he struggled to find a hole in the ice sheet through which he could escape. After much struggle, Clark luckily managed to resurface once he locating the hole.

The caption describing the incident read: “I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The clip attracted several replies from Clark’s Instagram followers.

One user commented: “JASON!!! I am so sick to my stomach. Don’t do that again!!!” “When are you going to stop doing stupid stuff,” wrote another.

Despite the close shave, Clarke gave the stunt another go. The second attempt by the fame-hungry online celebrity went as planned and the footage was uploaded on Instagram.