Influx into TRS continues, says Minister Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 10:10 pm 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Energy and SC Development Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday criticised the Congress leadership for trying to obstruct the State government’s initiatives to gain political mileage at the cost of the State development.

He said people understood the dirty politics of the Congress and hence, were supporting the TRS government in every election since the State formation.

Nidamanuru MPP Dasari Narasimha and other elected representatives including sarpanches of Nalgonda district from Congress joined TRS party in the presence of the Minister at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy alleged that the previous Congress government did not supply power to farm sector intentionally despite its possibility.

“Now that the TRS government has implemented uninterrupted power supply, they are unable to hide their heart-burn,” he remarked. He alleged that the Congress leaders are also attempting to obstruct Mission Bhagiratha which was meant to supply drinking water to every household.

The Minister said the seven decades of the Andhra rule especially the Congress governments had ruined the agriculture sector in Telangana by ignoring construction of irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers. He said the State government was reviving agriculture and allied sectors in the State which was receiving appreciation from all quarters.

“But the Congress leaders are obstructing construction of irrigation projects for political gains,” he added. He said the Congress leadership ignored people and now the latter are ignoring the Congress party.