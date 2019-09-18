Informatica sets up new R&D centre in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: US-headquartered enterprise cloud data management company Informatica has expanded its operations in Hyderabad by setting up a new research and development facility. The company that has been in operations in the city since 2009 is looking to double its headcount from 150 people in the next two years. Apart from the new facility build in about 23,000 square feet space, the company will also be looking at additional space to accommodate the new employees.

The data management company has invested more than $2 million in the new Hyderabad centre and the employees from this centre will be working on data security and enterprise data catalogue development apart from other innovative offerings. “The facility is an innovation hub focused on the continuous evolution of the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform. Leveraging AI and machine learning across the company’s entire product architecture via its CLAIRE engine, the Hyderabad location will further develop the Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), and Informatica’s strategic cloud offerings,” said Amit Walia, president, products and marketing, Informatica.

While globally the company has 5,000 employees, in India it has over 1,700 employees spread over Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. In terms of hiring plans for the country, Walia said that on an average they are registering 20 per cent employee growth year-on-year and this trend will continue for this year as well.

“India and specifically Hyderabad with its highly skilled talent pool are vital to Informatica’s growth. With almost half of our global employees located at the three facilities in India, expansion is inevitable. Hyderabad is driving some of the most significant innovations that have allowed Informatica to make a global impact,” he said.

In terms of acquisition, the cloud data management company, which had recently acquired a company in Chennai, is on the lookout for companies in Hyderabad in the areas of data cloud, data privacy and security. “We are always on the lookout to acquire companies and Hyderabad has a lot of companies that match our requirements,” Walia informed.

