Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that the state government has informed the central government that oxygen cylinders should be provided in a 50-50 ratio to industries and health services in view of the shortage faced by health services in the state.

“We have informed the Centre through Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, that oxygen cylinders should be provided at a 50-50 ratio so that equal share is supplied to both health services and industries,” Ajit Pawar said.

“I have asked officials to install CCTVs inside jumbo COVID Hospital and a TV outside it so that relatives of the patients can at least see their patients inside through TV since they can’t enter the hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that he had held a meeting with the oxygen cylinder manufacturers in the state.

“Yesterday, I held a meeting with oxygen cylinder manufacturers on video conferencing. A total of 85 per cent oxygen cylinders goes to industries and 15 per cent goes to medical facilities. It was fine earlier but in the situation of corona it is not enough and there is a shortage of oxygen cylinders at some places,” Tope said.

“Oxygen cylinder manufacturers must reserve 50 per cent oxygen cylinder quota for medical facilities and remaining 50 per cent, they can supply to industries. We will make this compulsory under the Epidemic Disease Act,” he added.