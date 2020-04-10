Infosys hands over N95 masks to Cyberabad Police

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Infosys Hyderabad has donated 2,500 N95 masks to the Cyberabad Police on Friday. The masks worth Rs 5.50 lakh was handed over to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar by Dass Gunalan, Head (Facilities), Infosys in the presence of Krishna Yedula, Secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council.

The masks are to be distributed among police officials who are frontline officers in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Sajjanar thanked Infosys and urged citizens to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms.

