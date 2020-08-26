Infosys launches AI-driven solution

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of AI-driven ‘Cognitive Email Workbench’ solution that it said gives enterprises the ability to augment query management and scale their help desk operations.

To develop this solution, Infosys said it leveraged its partnership with Blue Prism, a robotic process automation provider and a strategic partner. Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys and Blue Prism joined hands in 2017 to “help enterprises drive intelligent automation capabilities” across multiple industries.

Cognitive Email Workbench is an AI-based assisted automation solution that allows clients to eliminate manual resolution and build near-touchless contact centres, the company said in a statement. It combines the intelligence of AI and Natural Language Processing, with Blue Prisms intelligent automation platform and Optical Character Recognition capabilities, the statement said.