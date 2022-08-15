Infra development with Rs 38 crore under progress in govt schools in Jangaon: Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at the Dharmakancha stadium in Jangaon on Monday.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said that they were taking several steps for the improvement of facilities in the government schools under the ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ in Jangaon district with Rs 38 crore under the first phase.

Marking the Independence Day, the Minister has hoisted the national flag at the Dharmakancha stadium here on Monday. Addressing the gathering, he has listed various development works and welfare schemes being taken up in the district. “In the first phase of Mana Ooru – Mana Badi, 100 primary schools, 19 upper primary schools, and 57 high schools are being developed,” he said.

Referring to the double bedroom house construction, Rao said that 953 houses had been completed against the total of 4, 239 houses sanctioned to the district. “414 of them have already been handed over to the beneficiaries,” he said. He also said that the veg and meat market with Rs 6.50 crore was under construction in the town, and added that the waste accumulated at the dumping yard at the Champak Hills would be processed by a Latur based company soon. District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah and others were present at the programme.