Infra investments, jobs to take a hit up to 25-30%

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The lockdown and more broadly the spread of Covid-19 will have significant impact on infrastructure investments. KPMG in India studies show that Covid-19 pandemic is likely to reduce investment in construction-related projects in the range of 13-30 per cent, which has a significant impact on GVA (gross value added, which measures the value of goods and services) and employment in this sector.

Presenting the sector outlook, Anish De, partner and head-Energy and Natural Resources, KPMG in India, told Telangana Today, “Construction-related GVA and employment are expected to reduce between 15-34 per cent and 11-25 per cent, respectively, when compared to pre-crisis projections for FY21. There are a range of disruptions from the demand side as well as the supply side. If the economic impacts are deep, then the demand from infrastructure would be impacted including in sectors such as real estate. On the supply side, workforce management in the face of the lockdown and the Covid infection are significant challenges.”

Sharing the operational constraints, YD Murthy, EVP-Finance, NCC, said, companies are not able to work at 100 per cent capacity as workers and raw material are not available. Highways are open, and movement of goods is happening but adequate workers are not there. First two quarters of FY21 may not see much of turnover booking. Third and further quarters could be better for the industry as we would have crossed the Covid-19 problem.

Murthy informed, “At NCC, we managed to begin works at certain project sites with the available workers and raw material. In Hyderabad, we are doing some road projects at Serilingampally municipality and the pace has picked up as roads are relatively empty. We are also doing a road project in Maharashtra-the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway. We have got a package of Rs 2,850 crore and work is going at a good pace. We also have three medical campus projects under execution in Assam, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for AIIMS where works have commenced. Though pace of work in all the projects have picked up around 40-45 per cent but full pace may come up in 1-2 months, provided there are adequate workers at the project sites.”

In FY20, if an infrastructure company has done a turnover of Rs 100 crore, the company will be in a position to make a turnover of only Rs 75-80 crore in FY21. It means the turnover will see an impact of 20-25 per cent as the FY21 is truncated by six months.

Government intervention

De observed, “The Government has come up with a stimulus but fearing a relatively small fiscal space available, the response as a proportion of GDP has been smaller than other countries. Most of the stimulus from Government and Reserve Bank of India has been to ease the short-term logjam that the system is suffering because of lack of liquidity. The Government is also making efforts of a quick but orderly emergence from the lockdown while containing the effects. However, there is considerable uncertainty on how this will play out and whether we will see waves of the pandemic.”

If the effects extend deep, then further Government intervention will be needed on a much larger scale. Of course, this must be directed sharply to specific causes relating to health, employment, income and business continuity.

“We recommend that the Government has clear plans to remain engaged through the various stages of Covid-19 response and recovery and also institute measures to build long-term resilience in the infrastructure sector because business failures can be very expensive for the system. These measures must come with required safeguards and governance arrangements to ensure that the money is well spent and outcomes are measurable and as desired,” De added.

Murthy mentioned, the best way to kick-start the economy is by awarding a lot of infrastructure projects. Realising this, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is already ramping up the tendering process. The National infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) spread over five years with an investment of Rs 102 lakh crore will help boost the sector.

Building materials industry needs govt push

Hyderabad: Prior to the lockdown, the building materials industry was witnessing a steady growth. The sector was expected to register a 5-10 per cent growth this fiscal. Initiatives such as housing for all, dedicated freight corridors, metro rail projects, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), smart cities and upgradation of roadways were fuelling growth. Now, the government should provide financial support by providing additional working capital to players in the sector for at least a year to withstand the headwinds faced due to the economic slowdown.

Ashwin Reddy, MD, Aparna Enterprises, said, “The government’s decision to allow industries to partially resume operations is a much appreciated move, especially for the construction and building material industry, which employs nearly five crore and contributes to about eight per cent of the country’s GDP. In fact, the move has come at a right time as any further delay would have pushed the sector into a deep slump requiring few years to return to near normalcy.”

The government’s recent announcement has brought back the optimism to some extent. However, allowing partial functioning of industries alone will not be enough to revive the sector, which is grappling with a multitude of issues such as lack of seamless logistics network owing to which the transportation of raw and produced material has come to a halt. The other biggest concern is slow growth of demand.

The building material industry is dependent on the construction and infrastructure development activities. The lack of clarity of business continuity across sectors and the resultant delay in construction activities have impacted the industry. Most of the manufacturing units are not fully automated and manual processes are dependent on human workforce, hence operating with 33 per cent manpower is again an issue.

Reddy said, “The lack of manpower is also slowing the sector’s recovery. Having said that, it does not mean the industry will not bounce back. The industry can get its mojo back and bridge the gap that Covid-19 lockdown has created with a comprehensive government intervention.”

Managing fixed costs

Firstly, the government should extend financial support by providing additional working capital. As the demand will take another 3-4 months to return to normalcy, most of the companies would choose to operate at 40-50 per cent capacity, however, the fixed cost burden may continue to prevail. Partaking or reimbursing a part of this fixed cost (employee and worker salaries, interest on loans etc.) will ease this burden significantly.

Another fixed cost that the sector bears and which has a significant impact is GST. Reduction in GST rates will also bring positivity. Currently, some of the items such as cement and sanitaryware are taxed at 28 per cent. It will also be prudent to look at a temporary tax reduction on other items such as ready-mix concrete, uPVC doors and windows, tiles etc., from 18 per cent to 12 per cent or 5 per cent. With timely implementation of these initiatives, the industry will be able to quickly address the gap and move towards a steady growth curve in the second half of the year, noted Reddy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .