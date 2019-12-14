‘Inhalers best to manage Asthma: Senior pulmonologists

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Senior pulmonologists on Friday said there is a need to eliminate stigma surrounding use of inhalers by asthma patients.

Taking part in an awareness campaign ‘Asthma ke liye inhalers hain sahi’ (Inhalers are best for Asthma) launched by pharma company Cipla, doctors said that timely diagnosis and right treatment combined with simple lifestyle modifications could help in managing asthma better.

The campaign is aimed at eliminating stigma around inhalation therapy and making it more socially acceptable. Senior paediatrician, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Sudarshan Reddy said such campaigns were important as they help raise awareness on asthma, help address its psychosocial aspects including stigma, one of the key contributing factors for patient anxiety, delayed diagnosis, denial and limited disclosure of being asthmatic and avoidance of inhaler use in public.

Dilip Singh Rathore, vice-president, Cipla said the campaign was aimed at people who were unable to live the life they deserved because of misinformation and stigma leading to non-acceptance of the disease and avoidance of inhaler use in public.

