Initiative for a ‘Parivarthan’

How do you generally like to spend your weekends? Chilling out at the cinemas munching popcorn and sipping on Coke maybe… Or, perhaps, catch up with friends for a coffee at an uber cool café!

But for this group of volunteers from the Parivarthan team, weekends mean flocking to bus shelters at Miyapur X Road to give defaced stops a new look. The team which currently consists of 20 people carries out the clean-up drive by scraping off stuck posters and flexies at the shelters and giving walls a fresh coat of paint.

The team, which has been working on the initiative for over a month now, aims to save public property. It has, so far, worked on six bus shelters.

Hyderabad-based civic activist Vinay Vangala, who is behind this initiative, says that though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has carried out renovation works in most of the bus shelters, people still lack a proper sense of responsibility to keep them spic and span. Littering on the walls and sticking posters and handbills remains a thing at most of the bus stops and public places.

The team has volunteers from all walks of life, including kids and senior citizens. “The entire process costs around Rs 1,500 and we raise the amount by ourselves. We always had mixed responses from people. While some laud our work, others discourage saying this won’t last long. Taking it positively helped us carry on with the initiative,” adds Vinay who was working on civic issues for a year now.

The team has also managed to assign the responsibility of keeping an eye on infringers to a TSRTC employee of a particular bus stop counter. The civic body GHMC is also lending some of its staff to take part in the clean-up drive.

Talking about the plans, Vinay, who is also a software employee, says, “As of now, we are planning to cover bus stations at Miyapur and Patancheru based on the volunteers and the availability of funds. Since the inception of the initiative, many people approached us to carry out clean-up drives in their localities as well. Soon, we will kick off our activity on a larger scale and take it to the next level.”

