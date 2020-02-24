Initiative will address major issues: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 10:50 pm 10:51 pm

Nirmal: Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Monday said the objective of Pattana Pragathi was to create basic amenities for the people living in the limits of urban local bodies and to address major deficiencies. He was speaking after inaugurating Pattan Pragathi in ward number 8 of Nirmal municipality. He was accompanied by ZP chairperson K Vijaya Laxmi.

Indrakaran Reddy said the government had conceived the Pattana Pragathi programme that was aimed at transforming the face of urban areas in the State. He told officials and public representatives of towns to chalk out action plans to develop the municipalities such as Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanapur. He suggested that they prepare the plan to be implemented for the next five years.

The Minister advised to the officials of civic bodies and elected representatives to grow saplings, to follow effective waste management methods, to identify lands for constructing toilets, to address problems of electricity and to develop internal roads. He wanted them to involve the public in the developmental activities and enhancing greenery of the town.

Earlier, Reddy along with Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar inspected side drains. He planted saplings. Vijaya Laxmi and Eshwar sought citizens to keep premises clean and to raise saplings. They urged the public to extensively grow saplings in open spaces. They added that greenery would decrease rising temperatures and improve rainfall of the district.

Collector Md Musharraf Farooqui Ali informed that councilors and civic authorities would tour respective wards from 7 am to 1 pm every day and prepare action plan by identifying major challenges and needs. He opined that the 10-day long programme would be useful for changing makeover of Nirmal municipality and for resolving problems relating to sanitation, drinking water, street lamps, etc.

NPDCL Superintendent Chowhan, Municipal Commissioner N Balakrishna, Deputy Engineer Santosh, special officers of wards, councilor Posetti, TRS leader Ramkishan Reddy and many others attended the programme.

