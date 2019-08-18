Initiatives for aged persons

By | Published: 12:40 am 4:18 pm

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the Ministry of Social Justice and empowerment is the nodal agency to look after the aged in India.

I. National Policy on Older Persons (NPOP), 1999

The National Policy on Older Persons (NPOP) was announced in January 1999 to reaffirm the government’s commitment to ensure the well-being of the older persons.

The primary objectives are:

• To encourage individuals to make provision for their own as well as their spouse’s old age

• To encourage families to take care of their older family members;

• To enable and support voluntary and non-governmental organisations to supplement the care provided by the family;

• To provide care and protection to the vulnerable elderly people;

• To provide adequate healthcare facility to the elderly;

• To promote research and training facilities to train geriatric care givers and organisers of services for the elderly; and

• To create awareness regarding elderly persons in order to help them lead a productive and independent life.

The policy envisages State support to ensure

• Financial and food security

• Healthcare

• Shelter and other needs of older persons

• Equitable share in development

• Protection against abuse and exploitation, and

• Availability of services to improve the quality of their lives

Dr. V Mohini Giri Committee was appointed in 2010 to draft a new national policy for older persons, keeping in view the following parameters.

These include

• The demographic explosion among the elderly.

• The changing economy and social conditions.

• Advancement in medical research, science and technology.

• Issues concerning senior citizens living in urban and rural areas, special needs of the “oldest old and older women”.

The Committee submitted its recommendations in 2011. Important provisions of draft National Policy on senior citizens, 2011 are:

• Establishment of Department of Senior Citizens under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

• Establishment of Directorates of Senior Citizens in states and Union Territories.

• National/State Commission for Senior Citizens.

• Establishment of National Council for Senior Citizens headed by the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

• Extension of old age pension scheme.

• Increase in the rate of monthly pension of Rs 1,000 per person.

• Mainstream senior citizens especially older women and bring their concerns into the National Development Report.

• Promote income security, homecare services, old age pension, healthcare insurance schemes, housing and other programmes/services.

• Promote the concept of “Ageing in Place or ageing in own home, housing, income security and homecare services.”

• Work towards an inclusive, barrier-free and age-friendly society.

• Recognize senior citizens as a valuable resource for the country, and protect their rights and ensure their full participation in society.

• Promote long term savings instruments and credit activities in both rural and urban areas.

• Encourage employment in income generating activities.

• States advised to implement the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

III. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007

The Act provides for:

• Maintenance of parents/senior citizens by children/ relatives made obligatory and justiciable through tribunals.

• Revocation of transfer of property by senior citizens in case of negligence by relatives.

• Penal provision for abandonment of senior citizens.

• Establishment of Old Age Homes for Indigent Senior Citizens.

• Adequate medical facilities and security for Senior Citizens.

IV. Vayoshrestha Sammans/ National Award for Senior Citizens

• It was constituted in 2013 by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

• Purpose- in order to recognize the efforts made by eminent senior citizens and institutions involved in rendering distinguished services for the cause of elderly persons.

V. National Council for Senior Citizens

• The National Council of Older Persons was constituted in 1999 to monitor the implementation of the policy and to advise the government on issues related to the welfare of senior citizens.

• The Council has been reconstituted in 2012 as National Council of Senior Citizens. The mandate of the Council is to advise the Central and State governments on the entire gamut of issues related to the welfare of senior citizens and enhancement of their quality of life, with special reference to the following:-

• Policies, programmes and legislative measures

• Promotion of physical and financial security, health and independent and productive living.

• Awareness generation and community mobilization

VI. Scheme of Integrated Programme for Older Persons (IPOP)

• It is by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

• The Scheme is being implemented since 1992.

• Financial assistance is provided under it to State governments/ Panchayati Raj institutions/ Urban local bodies and Non-Governmental Organisations for running and maintenance of projects like:

i. Old Age Home.

ii. Maintenance of respite care homes and continuous care homes.

iii. Daycare centre.

iv. Running of day care centers for Alzheimer’s disease/ Dementia patients.

v. Physiotherapy clinics for older persons.

vi. Help-lines and counseling centers for older persons.

vii. Sensitizing programmes for children particularly in schools and colleges.

viii. Regional resource and training centers.

ix. Training of caregivers to the older persons.

x. Awareness generation programmes for older persons and caregivers.

xi. Formation of senior citizens associations.

xii. Mobile medicare unit.

