Initiatives for senior citizens

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is the nodal agency to look after the aged in India.

Some of the schemes initiated by the government of India are as follows:

Annapurna Scheme

• It was launched in 2000-2001

• Under this scheme 10 kg of food grains per person per month are supplied free of cost

• This includes all senior citizens who are eligible for pension but remain uncovered under IGNOAPS.

Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund

• This scheme is run by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and is a central sector scheme funded from the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund. The fund was notified in the year 2016. All unclaimed amounts from small savings accounts, PPF and EPF are to be transferred to this fund.

The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana

• The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PNVVY) was launched in May 2017 to provide social security during old age and is being implemented by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

• Under the scheme, on payment of an initial sum amount ranging from Rs 1,50,000 for a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month to a maximum of Rs 7,50,000- for a maximum pension of Rs 5,000 per month, subscribers will get an assured pension based on a guaranteed rate of return of eight per cent per annum payable monthly/quarterly/half-yearly/annually. The duration of the scheme will be for a period of ten years.

Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RYV)

“Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana”, a ‘scheme for providing physical aids and assisted-living devices for senior citizens belonging to BPL category’ was launched in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on April 1, 2017.

The expenditure for implementation of the scheme will be met from the “Senior Citizens’ Welfare Fund”. The scheme is being implemented through the sole implementing agency – Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO), a PSU under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The scheme duration is for period of the 3 years i.e. up to 2019-20. Under the RVY scheme, aids and assistive living devices are provided to senior citizens belonging to BPL category who suffer from age-related disabilities such as low vision, hearing impairment, loss of teeth and loco-motor disabilities. The aids and assistive devices, viz walking sticks, elbow crutches, walkers/crutches, tripods/quadpods, hearing aids, wheelchairs, artificial dentures and spectacles are provided to eligible beneficiaries.

• The scheme is being implemented by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), which is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

• The beneficiary identification will be done by a committee at the district level headed by the District Collector and kits will be distributed in camps.

National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE)

• The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had launched the ‘National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly’ (NPHCE) during 2010-11 to address various health related problems of elderly people.

• The major objectives under district level activities of the NPHCE are to provide dedicated health facilities in district hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHC), Primary Health Centres (PHC) and sub-centres (SC) levels through State Health Society.

• The healthcare facilities, being provided under this programme, are either free or highly subsidised. The central government will bear 75 percent of the total budget and the state government will contribute 25 percent of the budget, for activities up to district level.

Jeevan Pramaan

• Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of central and state governments or any other government organization can take benefit of this facility. The scheme was launched on November 10, 2014.

• One of the major requisite for the pensioners post their retirement from service, is to provide life certificates to the authorised pension disbursing agencies like banks, post offices etc., following which their pension is credited to their account. In order to get this life certificate, the individual drawing the pension is required to either personally present oneself before the Pension Disbursing Agency or have the Life Certificate issued by authority where they have served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency.

• Using Jeevan Pramaan, a pensioner can now digitally provide proof of his/her existence to authorities for continuity of pension every year instead of requiring to present himself/herself physically or through a life certificate issued by specified authorities

Anubhav Platform for retiring employees

• ‘Anubhav’ is an online initiative that enables submission and display of commendable work done by retired central government employees by the Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, government of India.

• To provide a platform for the retiring central government employees to showcase commendable work done during service.

• This would provide satisfaction to the retiring employee and also act as a motivator for serving employees.

• This would also be a wonderful opportunity to garner the resource of retiring employees for voluntary contribution to nation building post retirement.

Sankalp

• The Sankalp is a project that aims to channelise the skill, experience and time available with central government pensioners into meaningful social intervention. It is an initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Government of India.

• It facilitates the organizations working in these areas to select appropriate skill and expertise from the available pool of volunteer – pensioners.

Bhavishya

• Bhavishya (https://bhavishya.nic.in/Index.aspx) is an online Pension Sanction and Payment Tracking System implemented by the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare, government of India. The system provides for on-line tracking of pension sanction and payment process.

