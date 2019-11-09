Injured Aruna Reddy ruled out for a year

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Telangana gymnast Budda Aruna Reddy, who missed out on Olympic berth after suffering another injury in the final Olympic qualifying event at the World Championships in Stuttgart in Germany in October, underwent surgery on her right leg in city on Thursday. In the process, she is set to miss the action for a year.

Having suffered the career-threating ACL tear in the World Cup event in December last year, Arun ran out of qualifying tournaments for Tokyo Olympics. She shortened her rehabilitation programme to six months and started training to participate in World Championships in Stuttgart. She performed exceedingly well in selection trials and made it to the Indian team.

However, she suffered the same injury a day before the World Championships that ended her dream of representing the country in the mega vent.

The 23-year-old Hyderabadi, who was aware of the risk before coming into selection trials, was happy that at least she did her part to realise her dream.

“I was aware of the risk when I started my preparations for the final qualifying event World Championships. My doctors also had advised me not to rush given the severity of the injury. But I wanted to give it a shot.”

“With Olympics coming just once in four years, I started training early and I worked hard. I gave my best in the selection trials and achieved the Olympic qualifying score. So I was very happy that I could do it and was confident of qualifying. But it was unfortunate that I suffered injury a day before the competition,” she said after undergoing the surgery. The youngster wants to make it clear that no one – her coach, physio or trainer – forced her into competition early but herself. “I want to be clear on one thing that it was my decision to rush into the competition after the injury. My coaches, physios and trainers have not forced me into it. I didn’t want to miss out on a chance of qualifying to Olympics. I want to be transparent and make this thing clear. They are very supportive throughout,” she revealed.

Speaking about her comeback trials, she added that she will be focusing on rehabilitation before thinking of any competition.

“There are no events in next year other than Olympics. So I want to focus on getting fit. And from 2021, our routine will start with World Cups and then Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2022. From 2023, the focus will be on qualifying to 2024 Olympics,” said Aruna.

