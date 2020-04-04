Injured biker dies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man, who sustained injuries after falling from his motorcycle two days ago, died while undergoing treatment early on Saturday. On Thursday around 11 pm, Afroz Khan (28), a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, was on way to a private hospital at Shahalibanda to handover money to his sister.

While going to hospital on his Activa two-wheeler, the vehicle skidded and he fell on the road near Naseer Garden function hall, said P Srinivas, Station House Officer Shahalibanda. The police had shifted him to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment early on Saturday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .