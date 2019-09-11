Injured flamingo rescued in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:13 am

Sangareddy: A Greater Flamingo, which broke its wing and could not fly, was rescued by members of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) at Saki Cheruvu near Patancheru on Wednesday.

Seasoned birder, Sourav Mookherjee, sighted the bird at Sakhi Cheruvu last Sunday. He found that the bird was struggling to fly and its flock had abandoned it making it wander alone in the water body. With members of Animal Warriors Society of India learning about it, founder Pradeep Nair deputed a four-member team to rescue the bird.

Though they spotted it on Tuesday, they could not catch it. On Wednesday, they resumed the rescue operation to successfully catch the bird. The bird was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park for treatment under the supervision of veterinary doctors. The birders appreciated the efforts of Sourav Mookerjee and AWCS team.

