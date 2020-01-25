Injured Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of India A tour

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 4:23 pm 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: Left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22.

His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A’s tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation.

