Two injured over petty fight in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Nizamabad: A brawl over Rs 300, that erupted while consuming beer on Saturday, ended up with two men, both brothers-in-law, ending up in the Government Hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to the police, the duo, identified as Shankar Pandu Chawan and Rajnikanth Cawan, belonged to Tansad village of Nanded district of Maharashtra.

While Rajnikanth was in a critical condition after being hit on his head by a beer bottle by Shankar Pandu, the latter too found him in the hospital after his brother-in-law stabbed him with a knife in his stomach. The injured duo was rushed to the hospital by people who witnessed the quarrel, the police said. The two men were working in Kamareddy for the past few months, the police said.

According to the police, the two men while into an argument while consuming alcohol. Apparently, Shankar Pandu owed Rajnikanth Rs 300 and the two began quarrelling over it. Shankar Pandu hit his brother-in-law with a full bottle of beer that led to a serious bleeding injury. However, the other man managed to pull out a knife and stabbed his brother-in-law in the stomach.

Local people immediately rushed them to the Kamareddy government hospital where they were treated for the injuries. Doctors said that both of them were seriously injured, Shankar Pandu who had knife stabs is critical.

