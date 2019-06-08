Inland fisheries production tops 3L tonnes in Telangana

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana achieved another milestone in the inland fisheries sector as the production crossed three lakh tonnes for the first time. It was initially estimated that the fisheries sector registered about 2.94 lakh tonnes of production during 2018-19, but the revised numbers indicate that it had surpassed the three-lakh tonne mark, which is about 37,000 tonnes more than the last fiscal’s fish production.

Further, the fish production is said to have already gone past 70,000 tonnes since April during the financial year of 2019-20. Officials said due to decreasing water levels in reservoirs, the fishermen were able to ensure a good catch during summer. Considering the good response, officials are preparing to release a fresh batch of fish seedlings into the reservoirs and water tanks across the State within the next one month.

In fiscal 2018-19, about 70 crore fish seedlings were released into various water bodies in the State, which is about 45 per cent more than the 50-crore seedlings supplied in 2017-18 fiscal. However, the fish production could not reach the target of 3.4 lakh tonnes fixed by the Fisheries Department for the financial year due to inadequate water in reservoirs, tanks and other water bodies.

Due to the government’s efforts, about 3.7 lakh fishermen are getting direct employment and another 27 lakh fishermen are receiving indirect employment. The fish production has increased from an estimated 1.93 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 to 2.94 lakh tonnes in 2018-19, catapulting the State to secure a spot among top five inland fish producing States in the country.

Tweeting about the achievement of the Fisheries Department, TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao said the State government’s incentives to fishermen — free seedlings and marketing infrastructure — had made it possible for the department to cross the three-lakh tonne mark. He was confident that with Kaleshwaram and Palamuru lift irrigation projects on the anvil, the fisheries sector was going to receive a huge boost both from livelihood and employment perspectives. “Great work by the Department of Fisheries, Telangana,” he appreciated the officials for the successful implementation of the scheme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.