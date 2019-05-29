Innisfree comes to Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Innisfree, the Korean brand from the Jeju Island in South Korea is all set to launch its first store in Hyderabad. Spread over an area of 665 sq.ft in Inorbit Mall, the store is designed to bring the beauty brand to life and connect with its large network of beauty enthusiasts.

The new store encompasses a unique Jeju experience with all its latest launches across skincare and makeup like ‘Advanced Beauty Green Tea’ and ‘Volcanic Color Clay Masks’ to name a few. The interior features a vertical garden to give consumers a fresh feeling of nature and letting them experience and breathe clean air creating an eco-friendly ambience at the store. Makeup lovers can choose from an assortment of over 330 skincare products like squeeze mask sheets, hand creams, foundations and to-go foundation and much more.

Innisfree has enjoyed a consistent run of hit products since 2006. Particularly when the Green Tea Seed Serum and Jeju Volcanic Pore Clay Mask was launched. Using only reliable ingredients obtained from pure nature and the consistent perpetuation in eco-friendly green design, the brand promises to stay environmentally-sustainable in the pursuit of delivering beauty from nature to consumers.