Innolia investing Rs 260 cr in Telangana

Hyderabad: US-based energy solutions and products company, Innolia Energy, is setting up an integrated manufacturing facility at Fab City, Maheshwaram Mandal, Ranga Reddy District of Telangana that will make solar modules, lithium batteries and electric vehicles (e-bikes), all under one roof.

As a part of the Rs 225-crore investment into the integrated facility, the company will begin producing solar modules and lithium batteries from October while the commercial production of e-bikes will start from January 2020.

The company has acquired four acres of land at Fab City, to start with, where it is creating a building spread over one lakh sq ft for the manufacturing lines. The integrated facility will create 250 jobs.

Innolia Energy founder and CEO Arvind Reddy told Telangana Today, “We have created a pilot plant (with 200 MW capacity for lithium ion batteries and 100 MW for solar modules) at Choutuppal with an investment of Rs 35 crore. We are now gearing up for the main facility.”

The company’s manufacturing unit in Telangana will be India’s first fully integrated solar and lithium battery production facility providing technology integration solutions for general-purpose or application-specific renewable markets, the company said.

Innolia believes that lithium batteries will be a major market, of all the three categories. The demand in this space is expected to grow ten-fold in the next one decade.

