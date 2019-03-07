Innovapptive to expand Hyderabad operations   

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: US-based Innovapptive Global Solutions, which provides connected workforce platform for executives, industrial workers and back office personnel, is planning to expand its global delivery centre in Hyderabad. The company plans to add 100 employees in 2019 and close to 1,000 people in the next 2-3 years.

The Hyderabad centre currently has developers and product architects. The additional work force that will be added in the coming years will be mostly from internet of things (IoT), machine learning and other upcoming technology backgrounds.

The company has been primarily into enterprise digital solutions taking care of enterprise asset management, supply chain management in IT, Finance and HR space. The solutions connect assets, inventory, industrial worker with back office staff by bridging the gap between them by improving operational efficiency, production capacities and reduce plant outages to improve productivity and profits. The company wants to be a global leader in mobile workforce management space.

Sharing the company’s growth plans, Abhishek Parkala, VP, Global Operations, told Telangana Today, “Hyderabad centre has been responsible for research and development, product engineering and solutions development. Most of our clients are in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. From 2019 onwards, we intend to serve India as well.”

He added, “We are planning to set up a small development centre in Bengaluru this year with about 15-20 people concentrating on emerging technologies with an intent to integrate them to our existing solutions. Connected workforce platform helps users to create applications that suit them quickly, saving a lot of time.”

The company which was started in 2012 in Houston with two ex-IBM technology professionals has grown to 200-people company now, of which 140 operate in the global delivery centre in Hyderabad. The company has offices in the Houston (US), Amsterdam, Australia and Hyderabad.

Financial targets

Innovapptive has clocked revenues of $15 million in 2018 and aims to take this to $35 million in 2019. It is going to earn $10 million through SaaS out of the $35 million revenue target.

Abhishek said, “The company has invested $10 million in Hyderabad operations since 2012. We are planning to invest $1 million in new development centre in Bengaluru and a major portion of future investments will happen in Hyderabad.”

Manoj Kunta, VP, Field Technology (India), said, “We provide solutions to oil and gas, energy and utilities space. We want to foray into new sectors for connected workforce solutions. Shell is one of our major customers. We are also serving several large mining, oil and gas and utility companies. We are going to roll out subscription models and software as a service (Saas) offerings.”

He adds, “We are seeing technology talent availability in Telangana. With the skill sets available here, most of the future growth will happen in Hyderabad.”

The company is moving to a new premise with 300-seater capacity in Hyderabad on March 25 to accommodate additional team it is creating.