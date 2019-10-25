‘Innovation, adaptability key for Indian MSMEs’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: While opportunities and challenges exist for MSMEs, they need fiscal discipline, good manufacturing practices, skilling, competitive pricing, innovation and adaptability to integrate with global network and trade, say experts.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana organised its annual MSME Summit with the theme ‘Enhancing Competitiveness & Integration with Global Network’ in Hyderabad on Friday. The conference aimed at discussing how MSMEs can be strengthened to be competitive and get integrated with the global network.

The conference was inaugurated by TSIIC VC&MD E V Narasimha Reddy who said that after securing top position in Ease of Doing Business, the State Government is now looking into Cost of Doing Business for MSMEs. The time has come for MSMEs to rework on their business model and ensure that financial records are maintained properly.

He said that one of the reason MNCs are not interested in sourcing from local manufacturers is due to lack of discipline in following manufacturing protocol. He added that the Government is working with Korea, Japan and Taiwan to develop sector-wise cluster for MSMEs.

Om Prakash Mishra, CGM, SBI is his keynote address said that mismanagement of funds by certain corporates has made banking system more cautious in issuing fresh loans to MSMEs. On the banker’s side, it is necessary that branch managers should be groomed and nurtured in handling MSME project proposals.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Chukkapalli, Honorary Consul General of Republic of Korea, Telangana, Chairman Emeritus – Phoenix Group, Hyderabad, Honorary Chairman – Institute of Directors (IOD), Hyderabad in his special address emphasised on the importance of technology and skill development in taking Indian MSMEs globally.

He added that India has an advantage over China and other manufacturing countries in terms of minimum wages, skilled manpower among others. He assured complete support to MSMEs interested in collaboration or technology transfer with Korean companies.

Mahesh Desai, co-chair, CII National MSME Council & MD, Meera & Ceiko Pumps urged MSMEs to get Glocal-Think Globally and Act Locally for seamless integration with international network. It is necessary that MSMEs have to upgrade their products to international standards and be aware of the certifications required to export the product globally.

D Raju, chairman, CII Telangana, CEO & MD, Kirby Building Systems & Structures India said, ‘If India has to become a $5 trillion economy in five years, MSMEs have to play a critical role. It is must for MSMEs to increase their contribution in GDP from 29 per cent to 50 per cent.

The conference brought together leading experts in different panels to discuss their viewpoints on how to integrate MSMEs to global supply chain. The programme was attended by about 150 MSMEs.

