Innovation, infra and inclusion is Telangana’s growth mantra: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the policies adopted by Telangana were tailor-made to meet the expectations and requirements of the people of the State. The TRS government, he said, had also adopted a balanced approach towards the development of infrastructure and at the same maintaining financial discipline.

The Minister was delivering the keynote at the core session on ‘Enhancing Capability of States’ at the CRISIL India Infrastructure Conclave-2019 in New Delhi.

Speaking about the challenges faced by the youngest State and the successful governance in the past five years, Rama Rao apprised the gathering of the policies adopted by the State government for generating employment, developing infrastructure and mobilising investments in social infrastructure. The State focused on three I’s, that is innovation, infrastructure and inclusion, he said.

Stating that the government had taken up infrastructure projects as the flagship programmes, he said the State government invested Rs 45,000 crore in providing safe drinking water to all households in the State under Mission Bhagiratha. The construction of 50 new water treatment plants, 19 new intake wells, 19,000 service tanks and an intricate network of 1.05 lakh-km of water pipelines were taken up under the project which, he said, was four times more than what had been created since the Independence.

The Minister said there were 26 ongoing irrigation schemes in the State including Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, a major infrastructure project that will change the agriculture landscape of the State. The State government, he said, had strengthened the road network in the last five years by more than 7,000 km. “Another major Infrastructure which is the need of the hour is the implementation of dignity housing scheme under which a total of 2.83 lakh double bedroom houses are being constructed including 1.67 lakh units in urban areas,” he said.

Rama Rao said the State government was determined to upgrade its infrastructure, and the Hyderabad Metro Rail was a classic example of this endeavour, facilitating connectivity for 3 lakh commuters daily.

On the industrial front, the Minister said the new industrial policy — TS-iPASS — had created a friendly and robust ecosystem which provided employment to close to a million people. The State had planned to overcome power shortage of 2,700 MW in 2014 itself. “Within a short span of five years, the State government has added 8,650 MW of contracted capacity and another 3,640 MW of solar energy. Today, the State is self-sufficient and supplying free power to all the farmers in the State,” he said.

