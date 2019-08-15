Innovative Initiatives to strengthen education system: Manjusri

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Sangareddy: Zilla Parishad Chairman P Manjusri, who hoisted the national flag at Parade Grounds at Sangareddy on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, said the district administration had introduced innovative initiatives such as ‘Roots’, ‘Focus’ and ‘Memu Saitham’ to strengthen the education system in the government sector besides effective implementation of State government schemes such as mid-day meal and others.

Addressing the gathering here on Thursday, Manjusri said the district administration was providing special education by shortlising 100 SSC students from government schools across the district after conducting an examination and they will be given special training with an aim to help them secure 10/10 GPA in Xth Class.

With an objective to strengthen the basics in government school-going students, Manjusri said that they had introduced “Roots” to help the students well understand the basic concepts in all the subjects. “Memu Saitham” was launched to avail the services of retired teachers, who were willing to teach in government schools. She has elaborated the implementation of various schemes introduced by the government in Sangareddy district.

Manjusri along with the District Collector M Hanumantha Rao, Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy received the salute during the Police parade. Freedom fighters were felicitated on the occasion and the dignitaries went through the stalls set up by the various governments at the venue.

