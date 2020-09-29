Innovative schemes make Adilabad’s Mukhra a model village

Meenakshi and husband Subhash, a member of MPTC, who developed the village by implementing schemes

Adilabad: The district has so far failed to produce model villages for many reasons. However, it has proved that rural parts of this region can see outstanding development if public representatives are committed to serve the public and if the government introduces innovative schemes and developmental programmes.

Mukhra (K) is a tiny village in Echoda mandal, but has become a role model to other habitations of the State in several aspects. The transformation can be attributed to a woman Sarpanch of the village, Gadge Meenakshi and her husband Subhash, a member of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC), belonging to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who passionately developed the village by sincerely implementing welfare schemes and developmental activities of the government.

With a population of about 700 people in 160 families, the sleepy habitation is excelling in many aspects and is setting an example to its counterparts of the district. Significantly, it is the first village to complete Palle Prakruti Vanam in Telangana, growing 4,000 odd saplings. It has a graveyard and a community hall helping residents to organise functions, weddings.

Mukhra (K) has bagged the tag of open defecation-free entity by registering 100 per cent toilets. It is equipped with 160 CCTV cameras, covering each and every part of the village. The consumption of liquor was totally prohibited here as the dwellers voluntarily promised to eradicate the menace. The parents send their children to a school-run by State instead of private ones.

The village is not only seeing remarkable growth in various spheres, but residents are showing interest in protecting the environment. For instance, they have banned the usage of plastic carry bags, glasses and plates by realising adverse impact. All the families built water recharge pits for conserving rainwater and to improve ground water level.

The locals are raising 14,000 saplings in open spaces and in the surroundings of their houses, as part of Telanganaku Harita Haram and the village has a nursery as well. They are nurturing the saplings with great care, with the survival rate being over 90 per cent. They constructed a composite fertilizer centre for producing organic fertilizers using bio wastes.

“I was elected unanimously. I am always grateful to the electors and public for reposing faith in me. I am committed to developing the village in many aspects. The village has drawn the attention of ministers and bureaucrats for witnessing rapid growth and implementing schemes of the government. I have been successful in my efforts with the help of co-operation of the locals,” Meenakshi told Telangana Today.

Ministers K Taraka Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar and Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Smitha Sabharwal were all praise for Sarpanch as they were impressed by the transformation and activities being taken up here. They took to Twitter, appreciating Meenakshi for striving hard for changing the face of the habitation. They shared photos of the growth and implementation of several developmental activities on the micro-blogging site.

Collectors of the district, Jyoti Budda Prakash, Divya Devarajan, A Sridevasena and Sikta Patnaik toured the village and told the Sarpanches of their villages to draw inspiration from Mukhra (K). They patted Meenakshi and her husband for working hard in creating basic amenities and for ensuring fruits of welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries. They acknowledged the duo’s concerted efforts for developing the habitation.

Special Commissioner of Rural Development department VSNV Prasad said that Mukhra (K) was the first village to create inorganic fertilizer centre and Palle Prakriti Vanam in Telangana. He visited developmental works being taken up in Mukhra (K) village of Echoda mandal on Wednesday.

Prasad advised rural civic bodies to draw inspiration from Mukhra (K) in implementing developmental programmes and in raising saplings. He was all praise for the tiny habitation for developing Palle Prakriti Vanam. He remarked that the village was undergoing transformation as envisaged by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The special commissioner visited a nursery, graveyard, rain water recharge pits, and other works being executed in the village. He found out strategies and measures being followed for achieving the growth and successful implementation of the initiatives of the government. He patted Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi for striving hard to develop the village in many aspects.

District Rural Development Organisation Project Director Rajeshwar Rathod, Telanganaku Harita Haram district coordinator Surya Prakash and Echoda Mandal Parishad Development Officer Ramprasad were present.

Special Commissioner of Rural Development Department VSNV Prasad visits Palle Prakriti Vanam developed in Mukhra (K) village on Wednesday.

