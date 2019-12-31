Inordinate delays fade SCR legacy in 2019

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Considered by all as a top performer among all the zones in Indian Railways, the South Central Railway (SCR) in 2019 struggled with inordinate delays in completing many infrastructure-related projects in twin cities.

Among the major prestigious projects, the much-awaited MMTS phase II has continued to face hurdles in the form of budget constraints and land acquisition.

For years, commuters in the twin cities have been waiting for the completion of MMTS Phase-II, which could provide much-need relief in the daily commute. The MMTS Phase- II project was proposed with a cost of Rs.845 crore for a distance of 84 km on various sections including Secunderabad – Moulali – Ghatkesar, Secunderabad – Bolarum – Medchal, Moulali – Sanathnagar and Telapur – Ramchandrapuram.

Out of these, only Telapur – Ramchandrapuram stretch was launched and works on remaining sections are still progressing. Officials familiar with the initiative said that Rs.400 crore is still required to complete the project. The project also got delayed due to difficulties in land acquisition in some pockets of Sanathnagar – Moulali section.

Railway officials said that works on Secunderabad – Bolarum section are nearing completion. Another SCR initiative of developing the existing Cherlapally station as a terminal at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore is also hit by inordinate delays. The project, which commenced in 2017, has not witnessed much change as works are still progressing.

New railway tracks

In addition, Akanapet-Medak’s new rail connectivity is yet to be completed, which was supposed to be completed by March. The budget given by Indian Railways for Akanapet–Medak new line from 2014-15 to 2018-19 was Rs 169 crore and the budgetary allocation for the 2018-19 financial year was Rs122.27 crore.

The works related to construction of new railway line connecting Hyderabad and Karimnagar (Manoharabad – Kothapalli) are progressing. This new line project was sanctioned for a distance of 151.40 km at an estimated cost of Rs 1160 crore. The rail line is crucial as the entire belt has several important towns including pilgrim centres.

New MMTS rakes

This year, SCR introduced new MMTS rakes on various sections in twin cities to accommodate increasing passenger rush. These 12 coach MMTS rakes with different colour patterns and glossy looks have a capacity of 1150 seats while standing capacity is around 4000. SCR has also enhanced facilities in a few stations and trains this year and among them, introduction of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches is the main highlight, which replaced the conventional coaches.

Trains including Lingampalli-Tirupati Narayanadri Express, Hyderabad–New Delhi Telangana Express, Hyderabad–Tirupati Rayalaseema Express and Hyderabad–Chennai Charminar Express have been upgraded with LHB coaches. This apart, Head on Generation (HOG),a 3

state-of-the-art new technology has been introduced in LHB coaches, which saves a lot of financial resources for SCR.

