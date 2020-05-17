INS Jalashwa brings 588 people home from Male

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Kochi: INS Jalashwa arrived in Kochi once again on Sunday, this time with 588 Indian nationals as part of the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu under the aegis of mission Vande Bharat launched by Government of India. The Indian nationals brought onboard the ship includes 70 women (6 pregnant) and 21 children. The passengers were primarily from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Lakshadweep.

The warship berthed alongside at the Samudrika Cruise Terminal, of Cochin Port Trust at 11:30 AM and was received by the State Government, District Administration and Port Trust. Extensive arrangements were made by the Port authorities for streamlining the process of Covid screening and immigration procedures as also by the civil administration for transportation for the evacuated Indian nationals to respective districts/States for further quarantining.

The ship had left Male on Saturday for the repatriation of Indian nationals from the Island nation. The ship’s scheuled departure on Friday was delayed due to inclement weather, accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds. Meanwhile, INS Magar is preparing itself for the second phase of evacuation as and when directed.

