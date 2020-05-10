INS Kesari on ‘Mission Sagar’ to provide relief to Island countries

By | Published: 7:48 pm 9:05 pm

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Government of India outreach amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Naval Ship Kesari has departed for Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, to provide Food Items, COVID related Medicines including HCQ Tablets and Special Ayurvedic Medicines with Medical Assistance Teams embarked, on Sunday.

This deployment as ‘Mission Sagar’, is in line with India’s role as the first responder in the region and builds on the excellent relations existing between these countries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant difficulties.

The deployment is in consonance with the Prime Ministers vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region ‘Sagar’ and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

As part of Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari would enter the Port of Male in Republic of Maldives, to provide them 600 tons of food provisions. India and Maldives are close maritime neighbours with strong and extremely cordial defence and diplomatic relations.

