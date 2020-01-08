INS Sumedha rescues stranded ship near Somalia coast

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:33 pm 8:44 pm

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, presently on Anti Piracy Patrol in Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of the crew of the dhow Al-Hamid on Monday.

A traditional wooden vessel known as “Dhow”, Al-Hamid was detected by an Indian Navy Helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia, according to a spokesperson of the Navy.

A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and rendered assistance. The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian Citizens. The technical team assessment revealed that the dhow had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The dhow was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast.

Meanwhile, the owner of the dhow Al-Hamid had sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, INS Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow.

