Inscription dating back to 135 years unearthed

By | Published: 2:08 am

Hyderabad: An inscription dating back to 135 years and depicting the history of Sri Vallidevasena Samitha Subramanyeswara Swamy Temple, West Marredpally came to light here on Tuesday.

According to Telangana Jagruti History wing researcher and historian Sriramoju Hargopal, the inscription narrates that 17th Regiment Sepoy Pasupulati Paravarajulu Naidu had installed the Shiva lingam in the temple some 135 years ago, which was then called Busareddygudem.

The instances of Sepoys constructing lord Shiva temples during the Kakatiya rulers Rudradevudu and Ganapathi Devudu’s reign at Chinna Kandukuru, Kondapaka and Asunoor is known, he said.

Later, around 96 years ago, Belide Shivaprasad installed the Sri Vallidevasena Samitha Subramanyeswara Swamy statues and constructed the temple, he added.

There are six types of Shiva lingams and the one installed at the temple is Banalingam are usually brought from River Narmada or Kashi. The Shiva lingam and Nandi are still present in the temple premises in a special mandapam, he added.