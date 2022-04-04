Insecticides India, Nissan Chemical launch two new products

Hyderabad: Crop protection company Insecticides India Limited launched two new products Shinwa and Izuki together with Nissan Chemical Corporation, Japan.

Insecticides Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said Shinwa controls lepidopteran pests and Thrips in a variety of crops like the brinjal, okra, chilli, tomato, cabbage and red gram. Izuki is a fungicide and protects paddy against diseases such as sheath blight and blast.

Shinwa has been found to be effective in both high and low temperatures. It has the ability to resist removal or wash-off due to rain and other environmental effects of around two hours. It gets absorbed on the surface of crops, making it better for rainy conditions after spray. The target pests begin dying within a few hours of the spray, the company said.

