Inside peek into luxury weddings

By | Published: 6:46 pm

The Hyderabad edition of Intercontinental World of Wedding will be held in the city on September 14. The event is being organised by InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort.

The unique wedding event features two engagements, it will be a congregation of wedding professionals brought together on a single platform and a Master Class from celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin.

It aims to bring together leaders in the city’s luxury wedding market, from celebrity planners, creative entrepreneurs to community influencers, it will offer a unique insight on upcoming and popular trends in destination weddings.

The IC WOW 2019 will blend a tailored schedule of curated round table discussions, presentations, one-on-one sessions offering myriad opportunities for natural networking. Eshaa Amiin will be conducting her exclusive Master Class on bridal styling for a limited group of brides to-be during this edition of InterContinental World Of weddings. Entry to the event is by invitation only.

